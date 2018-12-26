Ramesh Jarkiholi remains incommunicado

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Sulking Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi still appears to be working out his strategies to destabilise the coalition government with help from about 10 legislators, even as the party’s top leadership desperately tried in vain to contact him until Tuesday night. He remained inaccessible to even his minister brother Satish Jarkiholi who air-dashed to Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Ramesh Jarkihioli’s close friend in Gokak said the former minister remained incommunicado to his close associates too in Belagavi and Gokak who were unaware of his whereabouts. “He has some serious differences with the Congress leadership in the state which made him revolt against the coalition government. I was with Ramesh when he was holding meetings with eight disgruntled Congress MLAs in Bengaluru for the past two days.

He is confident that more MLAs will join him when he quits his assembly seat,’’ said one of his close friends on the condition of anonymity. “Why would Congress high command take him seriously and send AICC general secretary K C Venugopal to hold a meeting with the state leadership if what Jarkiholi is doing is just a blackmailing tactic,” he said adding that the Gokak strongman is “certainly a threat to the coalition government and he cannot be taken for granted by the Congress at this moment”. Sources close to Jarkiholi said a senior leader spoke to him on Tuesday over the phone from the national capital, but he was “unrelenting”.

The high command is ready to offer him the Congress ticket for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming elections, the sources added. The way Congress leadership asked Satish Jarkiholi to rush to Bengaluru from Belagavi gives a clear indication that the impasse has a lot more to it than meets the eye. Satish Jarkiholi who arrived in Belagavi on Tuesday morning for first time after he was inducted into the state cabinet, had a series of events to attend in the city for the next two days.