Complaint filed against CM HD Kumaraswamy for ‘kill mercilessly’ order

Human rights activists have urged the commission to issue a notice to the CM and seek an explanation from him.

Published: 27th December 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara arrive at an event at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and other human rights organisations have filed a complaint against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for directing police officials to shoot the killers of a JD(S) leader. They urged the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) to seek an explanation from the CM.

ALSO READ | CM HD Kumaraswamy orders cops to find and shoot killers

“It is an arbitrary and illegal instruction, which amounts to misuse of law. Further, the person occupying constitutional position responsible for the protection of lives cannot order taking of life. He should have responded well within the purview of laws in force and Constitution instead of diluting the spirit of laws and constitution,” stated a complaint by PUCL-Karnataka president Prof Y J Rajendra, human rights activist T Narasimha Murthy and members of other human rights organizations.

Human rights activists have urged the commission to issue a notice to the CM and seek an explanation from him. “The PUCL and human rights organisations urge the commission to examine the implications and impact of such emotional act/remarks made by the CM and issue appropriate direction to the CM,” the petition stated. SHRC officials said they have received the petition and are looking into it.

HDK rejects BJP’s demand for apology

Bengaluru: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who came under fire for telling police officials to track down the killers of a JD(S) leader and shoot them mercilessly, on Wednesday, clarified once again that it was an emotional outburst and not an order. Rejecting the BJP’s demand for an apology, the CM said he is an emotional person and what he said was an outburst when he got to know about his party leader’s murder. A JD(S) leader was killed in Mandya district on Monday. The CM received the information while he was in Vijayapura. While speaking to a police official over the phone, he directed the police to track down the killers and shoot them. He was caught on camera while giving the instructions.  The CM had come under fire from all quarters and the opposition BJP leaders demanded that he apologise to people of the state as such orders send a wrong message. After being criticised by opposition leaders and twitterati, he took to social media to claim that it was an emotional outburst. The JD(S) coalition partner Congress, too, has defended the CM, and accused the BJP of trying to unnecessarily make an issue out of it.

TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Human Rights Commission Y J Rajendra HDK

