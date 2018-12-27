Home States Karnataka

‘Coorg Person of the Year’ award goes to two people

The winners are Kolera Zaru Ganapathy, chairperson, Sai Shankar Educational Institutions, Ponnampet and Chennai-based industrialist Ashok Kumar Shetty, owner of Sincona Estate in Kodagu.

Published: 27th December 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two individuals who went out of their way to assist people affected during unprecedented floods and landslides which struck Kodagu district this August, have shared the title of ‘Coorg Person of the Year 2018’.

The winners are Kolera Zaru Ganapathy, chairperson, Sai Shankar Educational Institutions, Ponnampet and Chennai-based industrialist Ashok Kumar Shetty, owner of Sincona Estate in Kodagu. The duo were joint winners in a poll conducted by www.coorgtourisminfo.com. This is the first time that the award is being shared by two people.

When educationist Zaru Ganapathy heard about the tragedy, he initially announced that he would take 25 students in his residential school. Gradually, parents of more children starting approaching him. 

Ganapathy said there were 130 students at present from the affected villages who are accommodated in the residential school. “We are giving them free education and are ready to look after them for another three years,” he said.

The second Coorg Person of the Year is Chennai-based Ashok Kumar Shetty, owner of Sincona Estate, on the Madikeri-Somwarpet state highway, near Makkandur. A 450 metre-long stretch of the highway was washed away due to landslides, forcing villagers and students to trek through hills to reach their homes. Taking note of the plight of the villagers, Shetty offered nearly two acres of his land to the Public Works Department for restoring the highway link.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kodagu district Coorg Person of the Year 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp