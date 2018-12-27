Corporators to quit if Ramalinga Reddy denied berth

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, former mayors and corporators on Wednesday urged senior Congress leaders to induct Ramalinga Reddy into the state cabinet, and have threatened to resign if their demand is not met.The corporators submitted a memorandum to the AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal. Reddy had earlier expressed displeasure over being ignored during the cabinet expansion. Senior leaders have stated that they will take up cabinet reshuffle after the Lok Sabha polls, and Reddy will be considered then.