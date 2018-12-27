Operation to trap jumbo injures seven

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: Seven people, including five schoolchildren, were injured after being hit by tiny splinters of cartridges when forest personnel opened fire in the air during an operation against a herd of wild elephants at Madhuvanahalli in Kollegal taluk on Wednesday. While five who have suffered serious injuries were rushed to a hospital in Mysuru, two others are being treated at a hospital in Kollegal.

The injured have been identified as Darshan, Praveen, Suchet, Raghuveer, Siddarth, Siddarthan. Another injured person is yet to be identified. They are the residents of Anjaneyapura near Madhuvanahalli.

A herd of six elephants, including two calves had strayed into the village and destroyed various crops. Forest personnel were summoned to the spot, but all their efforts to drive the elephants back to the forests were in vain.

DCF (M M Hills) Edukondalu said, “The victims had climbed trees in the vicinity to watch the ongoing operation. They were injured when the forest personnel opened fire in the air to chase away the elephants.”

Suresh, son of Subbashetty, said, “We lost crop on two acres of land. It has become the order of the day every year due to unabated elephant menace.”