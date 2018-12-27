‘Tainted seer to be kept out’

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR:Following the arrest of Immadi Mahadeva Swamy, the prime accused in the case of lacing prasadam with poison served at Kichugut Maramma temple at Suluvadi, Bedagamapana Welfare Committee has decided to keep the tainted seer away from Salur Mutt. Swamy has drawn flak from various quarters, with most of his criminal past coming to the fore.

Participating in a meeting of samiti members on Tuesday, the community leaders have resolved not to entertain the tainted seer again, even if he is proven innocent in the court of law. They also decided that as the priests belonging to Bedagampana community have been worshipping at Mahadeshwara temple, the successor should be chosen from the same community.