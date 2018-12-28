Cops arrest four in JD(S) leader’s murder case

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Three days after the murder of JD(S) leader Honnalagere Prakash, Maddur police arrested four people on Thursday. While three of the accused were arrested at Kadappa in Andhra Pradesh, one was apprehended near Maddur in the district. Prakash was stabbed to death when he was seated in his car near TB Circle in Maddur town on December 24.

The arrested are Prasanna, Swamy, Muttesh and Yogesh alias ‘Dabha’, all hailing from Toppanahalli, also the native place of the murdered politician.

They were also named in the FIR filed by the police against eight people recently. They were produced before a court at Maddur which remanded them in custody till January 4.

Confirming their arrests, Additional SP Balaram told TNIE that barring Yogesh, the remaining three were also involved in the double murder case that had rocked the same village two years ago. However, they had been released on bail from jail later. They have also confessed to their crime, he added.

Continuing, the additional SP said, “The three accused -- Prasanna, Swamy and Muttesh -- were travelling in a vehicle when they were intercepted near Kadappa. Yogesh was nabbed in Maddur.”

According to the investigation, it is confirmed that Prakash was hacked to death in relation to the simmering differences over the double murder case.

However, it is not known as to why the accused chose to eliminate him on the particular day. Prakash was bludgeoned to death exactly two years after the Congress and JD(S) party workers had clashed against each other on December 24. Following the day, same year, two youth had been murdered, with Prakash taking the lead in pressing for justice in the court.

Recently, when attempts were made to persuade Prakash to withdraw the case, as he was also one among the witnesses, he had refused to do so. The repeated attempts made to convince him had also gone in vain, as he was keen on getting justice to the bereaved family members of the two who were killed then.