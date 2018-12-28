Deadlock over portfolios continues, Cong denies rift

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The deadlock over the allocation of portfolios for eight new ministers inducted into the Congress-JD(S) coalition cabinet continued on Thursday. While speculation is rife that MB Patil is likely to get the Home department from Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, and D K Shivakumar may have to give up the Medical Education ministry, no official announcement came from the government.

Even as party seniors continue to point fingers at president Rahul Gandhi to vet the recommendations, Congress leaders in Karnataka invested their time on Thursday in denying any disagreements between Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah. Coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah rejected reports of disagreements with Parameshwara.

“There are no differences between @DrParameshwara &me. Also, there were no heated arguments between us in yesterday’s meeting. These are baseless rumours spread by few frustrated opposition leaders. Media should verify before disseminating such rumours. @INCKarnataka (SIC)” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

The attempt by Congress leaders to deny any arguments came in the backdrop of media reports that the delay in announcement of portfolios was a result of Wednesday’s meeting remaining inconclusive.

Parameshwara maintained a stoic silence, except when reporters asked him about giving up the home ministry. “That (giving up ministry) has to apply to everyone. Not just me,” he said.

KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao took to Twitter to lash out at the media for reporting on the alleged war of words between Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara.

Siddaramaiah tweeted that leaders were present at the meeting and not “some children to fight as projected in the media”. “There were attempts by opposition leaders to create rift between @DrParameshwara & me since I was Chief Minister & it is still continuing. Such unproductive efforts of theirs shall go waste. On the other hand, we both shall just laugh at it & ignore such attempts. @INCKarnataka (SIC),” he tweeted. He added that the list had been sent to Rahul Gandhi, who will take a final call on the allocation of portfolios.

“Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara are unable to agree upon anything. Too ashamed to acknowledge that the media reports on their bickering were true, they have shifted the blame on the opposition,” said BJP MLA Suresh Kumar.