IAF wants to train heli pilots in Mysuru, not B’luru, says CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said Indian Air Force wants to shift its helicopter pilots’ training division from Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru to Mysuru airport.

“Shifting of the helicopter division to Mysuru airport will ease pressure on Bengaluru International Airport. IAF has agreed to provide all the facilities required for operations of civil and military aircraft at Mysuru airport and develop it on the lines of Pune, Srinagar and Chandigarh airports,” the CM said.

Kumaraswamy said that during his meeting with the Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, they discussed the project to extend the runway at Mysuru airport so that international flights can operate from the city. “We have even acquired lands for the runway extension. Now, IAF has come forward to invest on land acquisition and that may come around `250 crore,” he said.

Stating that shifting of the helicopter division to Mysuru will create more jobs in the city, the CM said it will get approvals next month.

He added that new airports will come up in Karwar, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru while airports in Bidar and Kalaburagi will function after January 15.