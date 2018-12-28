Prez meets Pejawar seer on 80th yr of sainthood

By Express News Service

UDUPI: President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Sri Pejawar Mutt and greeted Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami on the latter’s 80th year of sainthood in Udupi on Thursday. The president later visited the Krishna Mutt too.

The President said Pejawar seer’s contributions to the country are immense. He also congratulated the seer for his achievements and liveliness even at the age of 87.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha, who greeted the President with a shawl and memento, sought his assistance on setting up ‘Madhwa University’ in Udupi.

The seer also asked the President to ensure that philosopher Sri Madhwacharya’s birth anniversary on Vijaya Dashami is celebrated as ‘Day of Devotion’.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha invites Dinesh Amin Mattu for debate

Udupi: Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Sri Pejavar Mutt, Udupi, has invited Dinesh Amin Mattu, a senior journalist and former media adviser to former CM Siddaramaiah, for an open debate to drive out former’s critical opinion against him. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pejawar seer recalled the statement of Dinesh where he had said that Pejawar seer is getting old and he does not remain accountable to his statements. “Dinesh always condemns me behind my back,” he said.