Two inspecting tracks run over by train in Kolar

By Express News Service

BANGARPET (KOLAR): A railway track maintenance worker and a patrolman died on the spot when they were run over by a train in Bangarpert taluk in the wee hours of Thursday. The incident occurred at a section of the tracks between Varadapura-Bisanatam railway stations.

The deceased Hari Singh Meena was from Rajasthan, while Ramaswamy was from Andhra. Meena was awarded by the administration for his sincerity and dedication as he had detected two track failures in the recent past.

Following the accident, other employees blamed work pressure for the incident.