ACB conducts raids on five government officials across 17 locations in Karnataka

Sleuths from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday raided five officials of various departments at 17 locations across the state.

BENGALURU: Sleuths from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday raided five officials of various departments at 17 locations across the state. Raids were carried out at multiple properties belonging to the officials in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Davanagere, Mangaluru and other parts of the state.
The officials have been identified as R Shridhar, Additional Registrar of Co-operatives Department, Bengaluru; Bisetappa, Additional Director, Town planning, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike; Hamsaveni, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Davanagere; D Manjunataiah, Reader, Government College of Teachers Education, Mangaluru; and K Mani, Junior Engineer, Mysuru Urban Development Authority, Mysuru.

M Chandra Sekhar, IGP, ACB said that the agency had collected information against the said officials and conducted the raid. “Some of the inputs on alleged wrongdoing against these officials were provided by the public also,” he said. “The raids, which began during the early hours of Friday morning, were expected to get over by midnight.”

To a question, he said that the details on the extent of disproportionate wealth accumulated by the officials could be learnt only after a preliminary enquiry is completed.The raids were carried out at the office of Shridhar in his Bengaluru residence and residences of two of his relatives in Chintamani. The office and the house of Hamsaveni were raided at Davanagere, along with her husband’s office and one of her relatives’ houses. Bisetappa’s office and residence were raided in Bengaluru; Manjunth’s Udupi house and his office in Bengaluru were raided apart from his relatives’ houses in Davanagere and Chikkamagaluru. Mani’s house and office in Mysuru and his relatives house in Hunsur were raided.

