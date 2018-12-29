Consumers remain in the dark

Akram Mohammed By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of families in rural areas have been left baffled after not receiving LPG subsidies for over a year, even after submitting the Know Your Customer (KYC) documents again.

TNIE visited villages in Bengaluru rural district, where several residents in each village complained about the non-transfer of subsidies. While some claimed they have not received subsidies for more than two years, others said that the issue was recent. Many residents of urban areas also face the issue.

Ramakka from Haraluru village in Hoskote taluk wondered where her subsidies were being transferred. “When I enquired with the gas agency, they informed that my subsidies are being transferred regularly. But it is not being transferred to my husband’s account, which was Aadhaar-linked with our LPG number," she said. Similar complaints were raised in Kambalipura village of the taluk. Kalyan Kumar, who got a connection two years ago, said he hasn't received subsidy even once.

The problem also persists in urban areas, with customers often kept in the dark on non-transfer of subsidies. In rural areas, even those who were provided connections under government schemes such as the Ujjwala and Anila Bhagya have complained about non-transfer of subsidies.