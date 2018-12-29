Home States Karnataka

Consumers remain in the dark

Hundreds of families in rural areas have been left baffled after not receiving LPG subsidies for over a year, even after submitting the Know Your Customer (KYC) documents again.

Published: 29th December 2018 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

LPG cylinders

Image of LPG cylinders used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of families in rural areas have been left baffled after not receiving LPG subsidies for over a year, even after submitting the Know Your Customer (KYC) documents again.
TNIE visited villages in Bengaluru rural district, where several residents in each village complained about the non-transfer of subsidies. While some claimed they have not received subsidies for more than two years, others said that the issue was recent. Many residents of urban areas also face the issue.

Ramakka from Haraluru village in Hoskote taluk wondered where her subsidies were being transferred. “When I enquired with the gas agency, they informed that my subsidies are being transferred regularly. But it is not being transferred to my husband’s account, which was Aadhaar-linked with our LPG number," she said. Similar complaints were raised in Kambalipura village of the taluk. Kalyan Kumar, who got a connection two years ago, said he hasn't received subsidy even once.

The problem also persists in urban areas, with customers often kept in the dark on non-transfer of subsidies. In rural areas, even those who were provided connections under government schemes such as the Ujjwala and Anila Bhagya have complained about non-transfer of subsidies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Know Your Customer LPG subsidies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp