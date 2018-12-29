Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Police suspended after video of him dancing with rowdies goes viral

A police sub-inspector has landed in soup after a video showing him dancing with history sheeters went viral.

Published: 29th December 2018 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

A video grab of the police officer dancing with a history-sheeter

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A police sub-inspector has landed in soup after a video showing him dancing with history sheeters went viral. It is not sure when the video was shot, but the Police Commissioner has said the officer in question, B K Hugar, attached to the Sub-Urban Police Station in Hubballi, has been suspended for misconduct, pending inquiry.

The video, which surfaced on social media groups, became a huge embarrassment for the police officials. Several comments ran on social media sites questioning the integrity of the Hubballi-Dharwad Police. The police officer in uniform was dancing openly on the road with known rowdies Durgappa Bijwad and Shivaraj Gouri who are facing charges in the same police station.

The incident has surfaced a year after another video showing officers from Navanagar police station dancing with rowdy elements. In the Navanagar case, the video turned out to be edited. Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj said an inquiry will be ordered into the new video.  “It seems the video is old. But still, we will ensure there is action. I am shocked to see the video,” he said.

A senior police officer noted that it is not in the good interest of the police department for officers to get close to rowdy elements. “The police sometimes work with the rowdy elements during case investigations. But one cannot become friends with them and dance in the open.”

