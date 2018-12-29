Home States Karnataka

Friction over naming chiefs of boards, corporations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even before Congress leaders can breathe a sigh of relief after the recent cabinet expansion, more trouble seems to be brewing for the party over the appointments of chairmen for boards and corporations.

While leaders of both Congress and JD(S) have tried to play down the differences, the outburst by Chikkaballapur Congress MLA Dr K Sudhakar over the government dropping his name from being appointed as chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), has yet again showed that all is not well with the coalition.

Though the appointments of chairmen for the boards and corporations are yet to be notified, confusion surfaced on Friday over Sudhakar’s nomination to KSPCB. With uncertainty hanging over his appointment, Sudhakar criticised the move saying that he will be ‘insulted’ and his self-esteem hurt if he is not appointed, specially after his name was announced in the list recently.

While an official communication regarding the appointments is yet to be issued, Sudhakar indicated that JD(S) leaders were behind his possible ouster.

“If I have been removed from the post after the list was announced, I will take a call on the future course of action after consulting the people of my constituency,” he said.

Sudhakar, who is a loyalist of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, has been among the disgruntled Congress elements ever since the first cabinet of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government was announced.
The JD(S) too has not been happy about the Congress announcing its list for 20 boards and corporations and has accused it of taking unilateral decisions. In a scathing attack, JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti said on Thursday, “it would be difficult to continue in the coalition if Congress did not respect their coalition partner”.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy and KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao tried to play down the issue. The CM said, “If any leaders is unhappy, it is their personal opinion.”

