Karnataka: Villager injured in elephant attack in Bannerghatta

Published: 29th December 2018 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BANNERGHATTA: A resident of Ragihalli was seriously injured when he was attacked by an elephant on Saturday morning. The incident happened at 6.30 a.m. at Sevanayakandoddi village. 

According to forest officials, elephants frequently roam around the area in search of food and destroy crops.  The injured villager, Ravi Naik was admitted to Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru and given the required treatment. Bannerghatta National Park DFO Prashanth said,

"He was seriously injured and now underwent operation and is reported to be in stable condition. For his treatment, Rs three lakh has been released. Further compensation will be paid to him."

Elephant attack

