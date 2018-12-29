Need new report to include state’s inputs for suburban rail link: South Western Railway

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: Incorporating the changes suggested by the state government in the suburban rail project would require a rework of the 347-page report, according to the South Western Railway. The proposed Rs 19,498 crore project can go ahead only after the State government is on board since it is a joint venture funded by both.

Speaking to TNIE, Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager of SWR, said, “This is similar to a marriage. If the State wants major changes, then we will have to rework the Detailed Project Report (DPR) so that all their suggestions too can be incorporated. It will take at least two to three more months if another report needs to be readied.”

The cost factor has to be reworked again if the network length has to be extended from the proposed 161 km, the GM said. Elaborating upon why they wanted the proposed fourth corridor across Heelaige-Yelahanka-Devanahalli to be changed, a senior State government official who took part in the discussions, said, “The Majestic area, the hub for Metro, KSRTC and BMTC, is in the heart of the City. Providing connectivity from here to the airport will benefit a large number of people. Hence, we want connectivity from here.”

The RITES report had proposed a `1,500 crore airport link via the suburban rail to KIA. It had also suggested setting up a new railway station just before the Devanahalli railway station and two stations inside the airport, one at the Cargo terminal and an underground station below the parking area.

“Bearing in mind the future passenger traffic in the City, the State has suggested 12-coach trains as well as longer platforms in all the proposed stations. The RITES report had proposed only six-coach trains. We want all planning to be done bearing future in mind right now itself,” the official added.

On the issue of land requirements for the project, the State has suggested that both parties hand over their land at a nominal price to the Special Purpose Vehicle, which will implement the project. “This land cost should not be included in the suburban project cost as it could escalate it,” he said.“The cost for the new land that needs to be acquired from private parties can be incorporated in the estimated cost of the project.”

Changes are likely to be made in these four corridors proposed by RITES in its 161-km route: Kengeri to Whitefield; Bengaluru City-Yesvantpur-Yelahanka-Rajanakunte; Nelamangala-Chikabanavar-Yesvantpur-Hebbal-Baiyappanahalli; and Heelalige-Baiyappanahalli-Channasandra-Yelahanka-Kempegowda airport