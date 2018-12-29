Need salary rules for contract employees, says Lokayukta

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking note of the disparities in payment of salaried employees hired via Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation (KEONICS) on contract basis, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty initiated suo-motu proceedings in public interest.

Talking about the delay in salary paid to group ‘D’ employees working at Circuit House at Kadri in Mangaluru, Lokayukta said that it has come to his notice that at different places, different wages were fixed.

“State authorities are required to lay down guidelines,” Justice Shetty said. He issued notices to the chief secretary, principal secretary, Public Works, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department, secretary and commissioner of Labour, deputy commissioners of Mangaluru and Udupi district and MD of KEONICS, asking them to take steps by February 26, the next hearing date.

“Often, the agencies have not deposited the amount towards ESI and EPF contribution,” the Lokayukta said. It was also stated that the contribution made by employees towards provident fund is refunded when their services are no longer required. Unlike other employees, contract employees are also made to contribute towards ESI when seeking government hospital benefits.