Home States Karnataka

Siddu has his way, MB Patil gets Home ministry 

The trio of Siddaramaiah, K C Venugopal and Dinesh Gundu Rao trumped all resistance from senior ministers like Parameshwara and Shivakumar to hold on to plum portfolios.

Published: 29th December 2018 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exactly a week after eight new ministers have inducted into the Congress-JD(S) coalition cabinet, the Congress has finally allotted portfolios. In a bid to keep senior leaders, who had to let go of plum posts, happy, Congress has given additional portfolios and reassigned existing portfolios to strike a balance. To show that it has given due importance to North Karnataka, the coveted Home ministry was given to M B Patil.

AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, K C Venugopal, has written to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy suggesting allocation of portfolios to all 22 Congress ministers with portfolio reassignment approved by party president Rahul Gandhi. Despite heavy resistance, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has been forced to give up the Home portfolio while D K Shivakumar had to let go of the medical education ministry which has now been reassigned to E Tukaram.

To avoid bad blood, Parameshwara has been given IT&BT, previously held by K J George; Law, Justice and Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs, which was held by Krishna Byregowda; in addition to his existing Bengaluru development portfolio. D K Shivakumar has been given Kannada and Culture ministry, which was held by Jayamala.

The trio of Siddaramaiah, K C Venugopal and Dinesh Gundu Rao trumped all resistance from senior ministers like Parameshwara and Shivakumar to hold on to plum portfolios. “We cannot afford to not give a prominent post to North Karnataka ministers. We have to strike a balance and it will look bad if only minor portfolios were given to someone like M B Patil,” said a source from the party, suggesting that all differences had to be set aside to ensure a balancing act.

Drama over portfolio allocation played out for three days before the announcement finally came in. The state government issued a notification on Friday evening giving effect to Congress’ recommendations for their 22 ministers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M B Patil K C Venugopal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp