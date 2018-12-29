Wheels of change

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: They are the changemakers, the trailblazers who take the initiative to better society. TNIE encapsulates the efforts of a few individuals and groups who have changed lives. Silent and committed, they are heroes in their own right

BK Nandanoor: DDPI with a golden heart

A defunct government school at the remote Mallapur village in Raichur district in north Karnataka is now abuzz with activity, thanks to the efforts made by Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) B K Nandanoor. The school, which had shut its doors in August this year, started operating from December 18, and at least four children have resumed studies.Setting an example of a grassroots initiative, Nandanoor got the government school reopened after residents approached him.The school was shut after a teacher was suspended and the students dropped out, even though a new teacher was deputed. Nandanoor swung into action at once on December 17. Nandanoor says,”I read the admission list of the school and then set a target for visiting the students’ houses. I visited all the houses.”

Karnataka High Court: Makeover moves for B’luru

Bengaluru’s aesthetic beauty has been restored, city roads are free from potholes, and cleanliness has improved — all thanks to the Karnataka High Court, which woke up BBMP from slumber. Acting on a batch of PILs, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari directed BBMP to preserve the city’s visual appeal by removing illegal hoardings, flexes and banners. Due to this, new bye-laws are being evolved to regulate hoardings. BBMP officials even registered an FIR against Minister D K Shivakumar for not removing an unauthorised ad, despite being given time. Citizens also got relief from pothole-riddled roads and garbage piles in public areas. The court availed the assistance of Army engineers to check the quality of work done by BBMP.

Nanditha: The power of one student

Nanditha (11) gets the undivided attention of her teacher every day. The resident of Obenahalli in Kolar is the sole student in the Government Primary School. The school, which was shut down at the start of the year 2016-17 after most students left it for private institutions, was reopened on the insistence of Nanditha, her parents and well-wishers. Komala GK, Nanditha’s teacher, recalled how her parents, who work as daily wage workers, came looking for her all the way to the new school where she was posted. “I could see anger, fear and sadness in them. They asked me what their daughter should do with the school closed.” The government was forced to reopen the school at the start of the 2017-18 year and admit Nanditha. Now even when her teacher takes leave, another one is deputed.

Namma Thambis: Green warriors of Ulsoor Lake

On October 10 this year, over 1,000 Thambis of the Madras Sappers waded into the waters of Bengaluru’s Ulsoor lake and fought a war against an invasion, and won it. The battle was against water hyacinth, a weed. Ulsoor lake, situated in the heart of the IT City,is also used by the Sappers for training. Tired of seeing their lifeline being suffocated owing to pollution, the Sappers took matter into their own hands. The soldiers,on boats, pulled out the waste using their bare hands. They also removed plastic waste, household rubbish and other garbage. At the end of the day, the Army also issued a wake-up call in their signature fashion, blunt and to the point: “People should understand that it is not the business of the Army to become garbage cleaners.”

Ananya:Hero in the hills

Ananya Vasudev RM saved 15 families of Karike village in Kodagu district during this year’s floods and subsequent landslides. Ananya Vasudev,an assistant lecturer of Geology at the National Institute of Technology, received a WhatsApp video from a friend which showed loud sound emanating from the ground. Ananya Vasudev asked his friend to send another video. After seeing the fresh video, he was sure the sound was due to soil piping and the area could see a landslide. Soil piping is a formation of voids within soil which causes internal erosion and seepage. He immediately spoke to Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Sreevidya who sent a team to the village and evacuated the families. As predicted by Ananya, the area saw a huge landslide a few hours later.

S B Vastradmath: Speedy justice his goal

Chitradurga district court judge S B Vastradmath has done his bit to ensure that the public reposes its faith in the judiciary by delivery of quick judgments. Recently, he was in new for sentencing a man who killed his wife to life imprisonment within 13 days of the crime. He pronounced another judgment within 11 days of the crime. In September, the judge delivered 153 judgments in 22 days without taking a day’s leave. He has broken his own record of achieving 70 points in a single calender month, which was earlier set by him during his tenure as the Civil Judge (Jr division) at Molakalmuru. In the system to evaluate judges, a point is awarded for each judgment where the maximum is 70 points irrespective of the number of cases. Vastramath says awarding death penalty to 3 men accused of rape and torture of a woman in Kolar was his most memorable judgment.

Anita R:Lighting up cells

Inmates of Dharwad Central Jail have smiles on their faces now — thanks to Jail Superintendent Anita R.Reason: She ensures that they, especially women, don’t waste their time feeling guilty or unworthy. She has ensured that the inmates exhibit their talent and also earn some money when confined within the four walls of the jail. Each month, Anita comes up with unique programmes. From making diyas to undertaking a beautician’s course to knitting winter wear, her ideas keep the inmates occupied. Men are sent to work in fields and run a vegetable shop within the Dharwad jail premises. They are taught baking too. Anita’s measures have yielded results, with many inmates confessing that they have shown behavioural changes. Anita has more things planned for the inmates in 2019.

Ayub Ahmed: Dignified farewell mission

Meet Ayub Ahmed, who uses his own resources to shift unidentified and unclaimed bodies, and performs their last rites. This 38-year-old Mysuru resident has been carrying out this job for the past two decades. As soon as members of the public, hospitals or even the police inform him about unclaimed bodies, Ahmed reaches the spot in his old Ambassador car and takes the body. He works as a loader at the Mandi Mohalla Market in Mysuru. Though Ahmed has not kept an official count of the bodies that he has buried or cremated so far, Ahmed puts the figure at about 10,000. Ahmed posts photos of the bodies on his Facebook page in the hope of reaching out to the kin of the deceased. In absence of claims, he gets the paperwork done, after which he takes the unclaimed bodies to the graveyard and performs the last rites as per their religion.

Krishna Byregowda:Crusade against plastic

At a time when plastic water bottles were the norm in government offices, Rural Development Minister Krishna Byregowda decided to do away with them at his offices and meetings. He replaced the plastic bottles with glass tumblers and reusable water bottles. Byregowda even carries a personal water bottle to the Assembly and Council to avoid using plastic or paper cups. Each person who visits the minister’s office is served water in a glass tumbler, unlike the popular practice in most government offices where water is given in plastic or paper cups. Such was the impact of his approach to the matter that the CM asked officials to refrain from distributing water in plastic bottles at all government events.

Randeep D: Official in public demand

That good work seldom goes unnoticed was proved in the case of IAS officer Randeep D, who was brought back as the Additional Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) owing to public pressure after being shunted from the position. Randeep was transferred by an order signed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy as the Commissioner of Social Welfare Department. However, he had earned the confidence of waste management activists for his attempts to reform the ill-managed system in the city. Randeep was credited with setting up the Solid Waste Management control room, bringing proposals of GPS tracking of auto-tippers and compactors, and updating the microplan. Activists pointed out his role in implementation of standard operating with regarding BBMP’s Animal Husbandry Department. This led citizens to launch an online campaign to demand his reinstatement. After the campaign got the support of about 1,000 people, Kumaraswamy had to take a relook at his decision.

Kempaiah: BEO answers the call

An inspiring act by the Block Education Officer of Bangarpet Taluk went a long way to show how personal involvement can improve the learning ambience for children. Kempaiah shocked the school administration authorities, as well as teachers and students during a visit to a Kannada Higher Primary School in the district -- he cleaned a blocked toilet. Kempaiah had decided to visit the school to see the conditions for himself after he received several complaints from parents about the unhygienic conditions in the classrooms and toilet. While checking the toilets, when he saw it blocked, he got to his knees and started cleaning it with a brush. He had expressed to TNIE that it was unfortunate that the teachers and anganwadi workers had not kept the school clean. The girls in the school were forced to walk to their homes in the village for toilet breaks during class hours.

Inscription Stones of Bangalore: Documenting city’s history

A civic activism project, “Inscription Stones of Bangalore” aims at creating awareness about and protecting ancient stone inscriptions (shila shaasanas) found in the Bengaluru region. The group has discovered several new inscription stones and restored the neglected ones by relocating them to a respectful place. They have educated citizens through postcards, public talks, school visits, poster presentations and other group- funding initiatives. With the help of latest technology, they have created 3D models of critically-endangered stone inscriptions. This project follows in the footsteps of B L Rice, who between 1894 and 1905, documented the stones in his 12-volume book, Epigraphia Carnatica. The project also acts as a platform for interested Bengaluru residents to work towards conservation of these ancient stones, which speak a lot about the Garden City’s rich cultural past.