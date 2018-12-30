Home States Karnataka

D K Shivakumar, Shobha seek probe into IPS officer’s death

Shetty (47), who was working as the Deputy Director, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje have sought an investigation into the death of senior IPS officer Madhukar Shetty.

Shetty (47), who was working as the Deputy Director, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday night. He was admitted to the hospital with complaints of shortness of breath and fever. “Shetty was a very honest officer and there is a need for a probe to ascertain the exact cause of his death,” Shivakumar said. 

Karandlaje demanded that the state government order a high-level probe to find out the cause of Shetty’s death. The MP said Shetty had handled several important cases during his tenure in the Lokayukta.

Responding to the demand, Home Minister M B Patil said he has directed the state police chief to get reports from the Hyderabad hospital and also the police training academy where Shetty was posted. “We will look into the reports and if there is any suspicion, the department will decide on the next course of action,” said Patil, who held a meeting with senior police officers on Saturday.

