That’s another story

By Express News Service

Why HDK went without wristwatch for weeks

For weeks after taking over as chief minister, H D Kumaraswamy was often seen without a wristwatch.

This reporter once asked him why he had stopped wearing one. He said, “I was campaigning in Mandya for the assembly polls. While addressing a gathering from my campaign vehicle, there was a lot of push and pull. Such was the chaos that someone pulled my hand, and the strap of my watch broke.” For several days after this incident, Kumaraswamy forgot to get the watch repaired, or wear a spare one. “I am not a

socialist, it was an expensive watch,” he quipped.

— Anusha Ravi, Bengaluru

Connecting the dots

On December 13, the Kalaburagi police found two bodies in a public garden. One was not in a recognisable state. Police, searching the pockets of the dead man, found some pictures. Assuming that one of the photos found might be that of the deceased, they released the same in many Whatsapp groups and requested journalists to spread the word.

Within a few hours, the person in the picture, assumed dead, appeared in the station, hale and hearty, and declaring vehemently that he was alive and well. Police asked him whether he could identify the deceased, but he couldn’t. Puzzled how his photo turned up in the dead man’s pocket, the cops and the man tried to solve the mystery. The man guessed that the photograph was in his wife’s vanity bag, which she had lost recently. The body remained unidentified.

— Ramakrishna Badseshi, Kalaburagi

Twiddling thumbs

A function for the maiden jayanti celebration of a saint was to be attended by many dignitaries, including ministers and legislators. The jayanti, after all, had just been added to the list of govt-sponsored celebrations. Scheduled to start at 10.30am, the event began two hours later, without the ministers’ arrival. Disappointed, journalists learnt that there wasn’t much to report on. Another group, who had no interest in being there, were also herded into the auditorium to ensure a quorum of some dignity — the hapless students of nearby colleges!!

— Sreekantswamy B, Mysuru

Koshy’s no longer a breakfast adda

While campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections, AICC president Rahul Gandhi went on an impromptu Metro ride that ended with lunch at the famous Koshy’s restaurant. Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, recalled to this reporter how it had almost become a tradition for him, when he was still in state politics, and others like S M Krishna and Veerappa Moily, to visit Koshy’s every year after the Republic Day parade at Manekshaw Parade Grounds. “We would walk all the way from the parade ground to Koshy’s and have a hearty breakfast every year,” Kharge recalled. The custom slowly died out after that band of leaders outgrew state politics, and Koshy’s, and moved to Dilli darbar.

— Anusha Ravi, Bengaluru

For the eyes only

Getting an interview with someone who is notorious for avoiding the media can be a way to get a good story. One such IAS officer I had been chasing for an appointment asked me to meet him at his office one day. I was thrilled. Once I reached his office, I sat before him and started hunting for my pen. He offered me his, but I politely told him that I had one. He waited, pen still proferred before me, till I finally pulled out a pen and said triumphantly, “I found it!” The officer, known for his serious nature, said, “Ma’am, with your pen, you can only write on your eyes.” Looking down, I realised I was holding a kajal pencil!

— Rashmi Belur, Bengaluru

An I-Day to remember

Covering Independence Day functions held by the government is considered easy as there is hardly any deviation from the usual protocol. This year, however, I chose to cover a different kind of event — the flag hoisting ceremony at the government school for blind students in Tilaknagar, Mysuru. It was eye-opening. I went in expecting the same format of the event as that at countless other venues, only to see my notions getting blown to smithereens when the proceedings began. A teacher gave a running commentary of the events. When the flag was unfurled, he described how it fluttered and the flowers that fell out. The children cheered him and the flag. Four months later, the memory is still fresh in my mind.

— Ajith MS, Mysuru

Movie dialogue for elusive cop

Officials at the Police Commissioner’s office in Bengaluru seem to have decided to talk to the media only after they get the nod from the top brass. Recently, this reporter wanted recent crime statistics for the year, and visited the City Crime Record Bureau. As usual, the answer was “Please get permission from our senior officer”. And thus started a series of calls to the senior officer who didn’t answer and nor was he in his office. After trying many times over a few days, this reporter sent a WhatsApp message to the officer: “Aapko (with the officer’s name) pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namunkin hai! (Catching you is not just tough, it is impossible!)” This dialogue, from the movie Don, suffixed with a smiley, elicited an immediate response, “Meet me in my office now!” Relief, and finally, those elusive statistics.

— Chetana Belagere, Bengaluru

Leopard prompts ODF drive

In March, I reported about a leopard being caught in a trap camera at Kappatgudda. The picture of the leopard, seen by several people living nearby, led them to decide to stop defecating in the open for a while. For nearly two months, the villagers chose to stay away from the fields and many took to saying ironically that the village was finally ‘open defecation free’. Eventually, when the fear died down, some villagers even approached the forest officials, asking them to keep the news alive as it would help the village attain ODF status eventually.

— Raghottam Koppar, Gadag

Managers hungry for good reviews

Writing food reviews is not as easy as it seems. On my visit to some restaurants, the managers, chefs or PR bands insist on joining us at the table. What follows are some weird and awkward moments as one’s face is watched intently, and every reaction and expression is judged. To get a better insight at times when I wear the perfect poker face, managers try really hard to decipher what I am jotting down in my notebook. Faced with an inquisitive manager at a review recently, I had to look him in the eye and tell him not to worry, as the food was not “so bad”!

— Akhila Damodaran, Bengaluru

KDA chairman gets schooled in Kannada

Kannada Development Authority Chairman S G Siddaramaiah, during his Ballari visit, was given a lesson in Kannada by none other than Ballari Deputy Commissioner Ram Prasath Manohar. The KDA Chairman had convened a meeting of officers, and held a lengthy discussion on how Kannada was getting stepmotherly treatment in Karnataka. He also taunted bureaucrats, saying they favoured English. Winding up his speech, Siddaramaiah spoke about the plight of Kannada students in border villages of a neighbouring state, and asked about the “percentage” of reservation set aside for them in education and jobs. The DC, listening patiently, corrected the KDA chairman with, “Percentage annabardu adke, shekada annabeku (Don’t term it percentage, say shekada)”. This left the other officials in splits, and the chairman speechless.

— Subhash Chandra, Ballari

5% story in 4 hours

Collecting details for a story can sometimes reach a stumbling block at the unlikeliest of places, as I experienced during an interview with a septuagenarian. It took four hours, three cups of coffee, and a whole lot of broaching. It yielded little. The interview began with the person’s childhood as well as several other details of his life. All my efforts to steer the conversation to the story went in vain. Finally, as the clock struck 8pm, the person informed me that it was time for his dinner. He added that he had narrated only 5 per cent of his story, and that he would give more details at the next meeting. I thanked him for his time, and beat a hasty retreat, deciding to look elsewhere for the information.

— Rathna K, Mysuru