With no trace of missing seven, fishers strike work

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Ever since seven fishermen aboard the ‘Suvarna Thribhuja’ went missing almost a fortnight back, deep sea fishermen of Malpe have stopped venturing into the waters after returning from their fishing trips. The fishermen have been on strike since Thursday. Fishermen at the Malpe harbour said they will not go fishing till the missing fishermen are traced by the Coast Guard. About 1,000 deep sea fishing boats operate from Malpe.

‘Suvarna Thribhuja’ had ventured from Malpe on December 13, and the mobile phones of all the seven on board have been switched off since December 15. Staffers from the Coastal Security Police in Malpe and local fishermen have also taken up search operation Maharashtra.