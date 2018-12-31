Arjun Devaiah urges students to keep away from mobile culture

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University, in collaboration with the Centre for Educational and Social Studies (CESS), organised a talk by Arjuna-awardee and international athlete Arjun Devaiah on Saturday at Venkatagiri Gowda Auditorium, Jnana Bharathi Campus, Bangalore University.

Addressing students of various colleges, he narrated his journey into athletics, which laid the foundation for a long-lasting career.An acclaimed athlete, Devaiah is a national record holder in 4*100 metres and 4*100 metres relay race. He is the only person in Indian sports history to hold these records simultaneously. Now, he is focusing on youth empowerment and has become a motivational speaker.

Devaiah insisted that students should keep away from the mobile phone culture, and instead, spend time engaging in activities. “Everyone should spend at least one hour on physical activities every day,” he said.

The event was presided over by HN Ramesh, principal, University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering; R Srinivas, head of Phys-Ed Department, National Service Scheme; Manasa Nagabhushanam, director, CESS.