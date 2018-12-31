BJP offering Congress MLAs Rs 25-30 crore, claims Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week after former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi went ‘missing’, Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading. Given the tension prevailing in the Congress after cabinet expansion and stalling of appointments to boards and corporations, Siddaramaiah said that BJP is once again attempting to lure Congress MLAs.

After speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, Siddaramaiah even took to Twitter to allege that the saffron party was offering Rs 25-30 crore per MLA, in a bid to topple the coalition government. The allegation comes in the backdrop of speculation that Ramesh Jarkiholi is in touch with BJP leaders, including state president B S Yeddyurappa, who is currently in New Delhi to meet party chief Amit Shah.

“BJP is all prepared to indulge in horse-trading is willing to buy off MLAs for `25-30 crores. If they weren’t corrupt, where would this money come from? Except for attempting to topple the coalition government what else has the BJP done all these days as opposition?” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

The BJP, meanwhile, rejected Siddaramaiah’s allegation. “This only shows that Siddaramaiah has no trust in his own party colleagues. If he has proof of BJP offering such huge amounts, let him go to the police and file a complaint,” said BJP spokesperson S Prakash.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah said that Ramesh Jarkiholi was still unreachable. “Him being in Delhi is all hearsay,” he said. Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confidence that whatever the differences, MLAs including Jarkiholi will not leave the party. “The party has given him a lot and he has worked with us for 25 years now. I trust him not to make any decision to betray the party,” Kharge said.

That Yeddyurappa is in New Delhi to meet Amit Shah is adding strength to the speculation that the BJP may try to gather support again, using dissidence in the Congress to their advantage. While the party maintains that the State president’s visit has more to do with drawing up a strategy for Karnataka in the run-up to the LS polls, Jarkiholi’s silence after a very public outburst of anger is keeping his own party members on tenterhooks.