Coalition partners likely to bargain more seats for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda took his coalition partners by surprise on Saturday, when he declared his party’s preference for a certain number of seats in the Lok Sabha polls. His announcement officially set the ball rolling for seat-sharing probabilities between the partners, though right now, the Congress is not likely to be ready for negotiations.

ALSO READ: Congress, JD(S) aware lack of coalition unity will benefit communal forces: HD Deve Gowda

Asserting that JD(S) can win all the seats it contests, Gowda sought 12 out of 28 constituencies -- a number far higher than the 1:3 ratio agreed on by the coalition partners. While party insiders suggest that Deve Gowda’s announcement has came as a bit of a shock, Congress has chosen to tread carefully.

The party’s spectacular win in three state assembly elections has given the leadership in Karnataka as well as the high command, a new sense of confidence. JD(S) insiders believe that this has led to Congress making “unilateral” decisions -- a move not appreciated by Gowda. Saturday’s announcement by the former Prime Minister, insiders suggest, was a way of drawing the party’s attention that there is business to attend to, which will involve both parties equally.

“The way Congress has gone about inducting new people into the cabinet and the sharing of portfolios shows someone is calling the shots in the party. One could see an element of assertion,” observed A Narayana, political analyst and commentator. While analysts view Gowda’s demand for 12 seats as a “hard bargain” to arrive at an agreeable number of seats ultimately, they also acknowledge the fact that seat-sharing -- especially in four or five Vokkaliga-heavy constituencies -- will be the most crucial. Incidentally, coordination committee chief and Gowda’s former protege Siddaramaiah’s hometown, Mysuru, is the most coveted by both the coalition partners.

“It (seat-sharing) has to be decided at the strategy committee meeting. Gowda has perhaps spoken to Rahul Gandhi, but we are not in the know of anything. We are bound by the party’s decision,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, making it clear that state leaders, even as senior as himself, had no information how Gowda arrived at the number 12.

The JD(S) hopes to field its candidates in Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru North and South, Tumakuru and Kolar, apart from its bastions of Mandya and Hassan. It is, however, the Mysuru seat that is all set to turn into a bone of contention. The Congress witnessed severe hostility in Mandya after it allowed JD(S) to field a candidate on behalf of the coalition in the recently concluded bypolls. The rift between the cadres of both parties, and the anger against the Congress leadership was unmistakable.

Party insiders suggest that such a repetition in Mysuru won’t do, but the JD(S) -- keeping the Vokkaliga and minority demographics in mind -- intends to stake its claim. The seat is also a personal favourite of Siddaramaiah, who already has a candidate in mind. “The real bargain will be for the Vokkaliga-dominant seats. That will be make or break,” A Narayana added.