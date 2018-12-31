Home States Karnataka

I too am an 'Accidental Prime Minister', says HD Deve Gowda

In 1996, The United Front, a conglomeration of non-Congress and non-BJP regional parties, decided to form the government with the support of the Congress and chose Gowda as its head.

Published: 31st December 2018 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

HD-DEVE-GOWDA

Former Indian PM HD Deve Gowda (Photo EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda Friday said he too was an "Accidental Prime Minister" amid a political row over the movie with the same title.

The film is based on Manmohan Singh's tenure as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014 with the Congress alleging it was the BJP's propaganda against their party.

The movie is based on the book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru, who served as Singh's media adviser from 2004 to 2008.

The film's trailer was released in Mumbai on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Manmohan Singh was world's best PM, did not work to get his photos published: Shankersinh Vaghela

Reacting to a question over the controversy, the 85-year-old JDS supremo said "Actually I don't know, why that was allowed. I think it started three or four months ago. I don't know who has permitted, why? honestly, I have not gone through this so called Accidental Prime Minister. I'm also (an) Accidental Prime Minister," Gowda said in a lighter vein.

In the 1996 general elections, no party won enough seats to form a government.

The United Front, a conglomeration of non-Congress and non-BJP regional parties, decided to form the government at the Centre with the support of the Congress and chose Gowda to head the government.

READ: BJP calls Kumaraswamy 'accidental chief minister'

He served as prime minister from June 1 1996 to April 21 1997 with the help of regional parties and Congress.

Later when Congress withdrew support, Gowda had to step down.

Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film stars Kher as Manmohan Singh and Akshaye Khanna as Baru.

It is slated for release on January 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Deve Gowda Deve Gowda Accidental Prime Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp