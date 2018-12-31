Home States Karnataka

Karnataka IPS officer Shetty’s last rites performed

A pall of gloom descended on Yadadi village, about 30 km from Udupi, when the body of IPS officer Madhukar Shetty was brought to his native place on Saturday night.

Published: 31st December 2018

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A pall of gloom descended on Yadadi village, about 30 km from Udupi, when the body of IPS officer Madhukar Shetty was brought to his native place on Saturday night. Public, officials and people’s representatives started paying their last respects to the much-admired police officer from 8 am on Sunday.

Later, the mortal remains of Shetty were consigned to flames after full state honours were accorded to him at his house where many people had turned up for his final rites. Wreaths were placed by Minister U T Khader, Inspector General of Police (Western Zone) Arun Chakravarthy, Udupi DC Priyanka Mary Francis and other officials.

Meanwhile, absence of BJP leaders at Mangalore International Airport when the mortal remains of IPS officer Madhukar Shetty arrived on Saturday evening, raised many brows, since MP Nalin Kumar Kateel or any BJP MLAs were not present. BJP clarified that it was not intentional, since they were held up at various programmes that time.  The body of the officer arrived at MIA around 10 pm on Saturday night, where people, police officials and local leaders had assembled. A large gathering also paid their respects before the body was taken to Udupi.

None of the BJP leaders were present at the spot. Twitter-users did hesitate to criticise their behaviour either. “BJP MLAs MPs from Mangalore Udupi have time to do politics using dead body in coastal, but don’t have time pay last respect to mortal of Madhukar Shetty at Mangaluru. Disgusting, unfit to be as elected representative (sic) ,” tweeted Kashyap Nandan.

District president of BJP  Sanjeeva Matandoor said that it was not intentional. He was in Bengaluru for some work and other leaders were held up at various functions on Saturday night.

