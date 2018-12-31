Home States Karnataka

Man drives SUV in KRS dam ‘for fun’

The youth, Vikram Dharma, is seen driving his SUV back and forth only to splash water, as his friends are heard cheering him.

Published: 31st December 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

MANDYA: A youth from Mysuru has landed in controversy after allegedly driving his sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the backwaters of KRS dam in the district. While there is no information on the exact day and time, the very video which has been shot on a cellphone has gone viral on social networking sites, only to invite the wrath of concerned lot, who have raised questions over the safety and security of a vital installation like that of the dam.

The bone of contention here is letting the man in question along with his vehicle, when the backwaters is considered as ecologically sensitive zone. Though the general public, esare allowed near the backwaters, there is a restriction on taking vehicles till the water.

