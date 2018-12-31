Karnataka: Six die as car jumps off divider hits another in Gadag

By Express News Service

GADAG: Six people died on the spot when a car coming from the opposite direction hit the road divider and landed straight on the car in which the deceased were travelling. The accident took place around 2.30 am at the Ring Road Circle in Gadag on Sunday. The impact was such that both the cars were severely mangled.

The deceased are Siddu Korishetti, Arun Betageri, Amrut, Chennu Wadad, Anand Betageri and Manojkumar Karadigudda, all aged between 26 and 28. They were friends and were staying in and around Muruga Rajendra Nagar in Dharwad. The friends had been to Gadag to attend the marriage of one of their friends with whom they studied diploma at Gadag’s Narasapur college.

Early Sunday morning, they left the marriage hall and were going to a dhaba to have tea when the accident occurred. The four occupants of the other car were injured and are being treated at GIMS Hospital.

According to the police, the car which hit the divider, was going towards Koppal from Gadag and was speeding.

“The car, after hitting the divider, flew into the air and landed on the ill-fated car which was coming from the opposite direction. The bodies got stuck in the mangled car and it took us time to extricate them,” said a police officer.

The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after autopsy. As news of the tragedy spread, the atmosphere at the marriage party turned gloomy. One of the relatives said all the deceased had left for Gadag on Saturday night. They went in a car which was owned by Siddu Korishetter, who is among the deceased.

Manojkumar and Anand Betageri worked in different automobile showrooms and Arun worked in Davangere.