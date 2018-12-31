Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Six die as car jumps off divider hits another in Gadag

Six people died on the spot when a car coming from the opposite direction hit the road divider and landed straight on the car in which the deceased were travelling.

Published: 31st December 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GADAG: Six people died on the spot when a car coming from the opposite direction hit the road divider and landed straight on the car in which the deceased were travelling. The accident took place around 2.30 am at the Ring Road Circle in Gadag on Sunday. The impact was such that both the cars were severely mangled.

The deceased are Siddu Korishetti, Arun Betageri, Amrut, Chennu Wadad, Anand Betageri and Manojkumar Karadigudda, all aged between 26 and 28. They were friends and were staying in and around Muruga Rajendra Nagar in Dharwad. The friends had been to Gadag to attend the marriage of one of their friends with whom they studied diploma at Gadag’s Narasapur college.

Early Sunday morning, they left the marriage hall and were going to a dhaba to have tea when the accident occurred.  The four occupants of the other car were injured and are being treated at GIMS Hospital.
According to the police, the car which hit the divider, was going towards Koppal from Gadag and was speeding.

“The car, after hitting the divider, flew into the air and landed on the ill-fated car which was coming from the opposite direction. The bodies got stuck in the mangled car and it took us time to extricate them,” said a police officer.

The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after autopsy. As news of the tragedy spread, the atmosphere at the marriage party turned gloomy. One of the relatives said all the deceased had left for Gadag on Saturday night. They went in a car which was owned by Siddu Korishetter, who is among the deceased.

Manojkumar and Anand Betageri worked in different automobile showrooms and Arun worked in Davangere.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp