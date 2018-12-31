Students find crack in track, avert accident

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Two students who spotted a crack in the track near Kumta town on Saturday, rushed to inform railway officials and averted a train accident. Manjunath Reddy Arsanal and Shashikumar Naik, students of Nellikeri government high school, were returning to their hostel from Halakar Hill after collecting forest fruits around 6.30 pm when they noticed the crack in the track and went to the railway yard to intimate the officials.

The Konkan Railway officials acted immediately and prevented a possible accident. They asked the passenger train coming from Mumbai to slow down, and the railway team swiftly repaired the track.

“We felt there was something wrong when we saw an unusual crack in the track, and realised that it could create a problem if a train came. So we ran towards the railway yard and told the officials,” the students said.

Manjunath, a student of Class 9, and Shashikumar, who is a year junior to him, are now being hailed as heroes by officials and Kumta residents.“The department has appreciated the students, and we will give them a certificate,” said an official.