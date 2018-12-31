Home States Karnataka

Those against equality are averse to statute: Former CM Siddaramaiah

Former CM Siddaramaiah said people against equality are against the Constitution.

Published: 31st December 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former CM Siddaramaiah said people against equality are against the Constitution. Releasing a book, Karnataka Anna Bhagya Scheme and Food Security, authored by academician T M Mahesh on Sunday, he said, “Ambedkar has added all the catalysts required to bring about equality in the Constitution. Governments should frame policies that uphold the equality aspect.”

Calling out the silence of PM Narendra Modi on the statements made by Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde on changing the Constitution, Siddaramaiah said, “If the PM had respect for the Constitution, he would have dropped him from the Union cabinet.”

He added, “We have had many social reformers who have spoken about abolishing caste, yet it still exists.” He said only actions and policies based on questioning of systemic oppression can bring the change.
Speaking about Anna Bhagya scheme, Siddaramaiah said, “When we implemented the scheme, an MLA said it scheme had made people lazy. I told him, for years, you have been relaxing, now let them rest, and why don’t you start working?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Karnataka Anna Bhagya Scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp