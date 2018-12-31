Those against equality are averse to statute: Former CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former CM Siddaramaiah said people against equality are against the Constitution. Releasing a book, Karnataka Anna Bhagya Scheme and Food Security, authored by academician T M Mahesh on Sunday, he said, “Ambedkar has added all the catalysts required to bring about equality in the Constitution. Governments should frame policies that uphold the equality aspect.”

Calling out the silence of PM Narendra Modi on the statements made by Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde on changing the Constitution, Siddaramaiah said, “If the PM had respect for the Constitution, he would have dropped him from the Union cabinet.”

He added, “We have had many social reformers who have spoken about abolishing caste, yet it still exists.” He said only actions and policies based on questioning of systemic oppression can bring the change.

Speaking about Anna Bhagya scheme, Siddaramaiah said, “When we implemented the scheme, an MLA said it scheme had made people lazy. I told him, for years, you have been relaxing, now let them rest, and why don’t you start working?”