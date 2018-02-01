Driver of the car lost control over vehicle, due to which three persons died on the spot on Ring Road in Mysuru on Wednesday | s udayshankar

MYSURU: Three students died on the spot and two others were severely injured in a road accident on Ring Road near Dattagalli on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, all five students were travelling from Bogadi to Dattagalli when the incident occurred.

Rhayan Ull Rehman (22), a resident of Hunsur, who was driving the car, lost control over the vehicle which rammed to a divider, electricity pole and then the car toppled three times. The deceased have been identified has Syed Aseem (21), a BBM student, Mohammad Farhan (21), a BCom student residing in Hunsur and Divya (20), a BSc student from Mysuru.

Rhayan and Spoorthi, engineering students of Mysuru, were severely injured and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. The police said Syed and Rhayan had hosted a lunch party for other victims who are their friends at a restaurant on Ring Road while going back after the party, the incident occurred.

The police are yet to ascertain whether the students were under the influence of alcohol.