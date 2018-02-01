BENGALURU: Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday said he will launch an indefinite hunger strike demanding implementation of the Dr Swaminathan report to solve the issues that farmers are facing across the country. He said he will hold the hunger strike in Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi from March 23.

He was speaking at a farmers’ convention organised by state farmers association and Hasiru Sene at National College grounds in Basavanagudi. He said that there were a lot of farmers committing suicide every day, unable to repay their loans. He demanded that the government give `5,000 as pension to the farmers who are above 60 years of age.

He said, “The intensity of the hunger strike must be high and if required we should be ready for jail bharo as well. Going to jail for a good cause in not something wrong. I have been to jail in the past too. I am ready to go to jail for the benefit of farmers.”

Hazare added that he had already travelled to many states in the country to know the ground reality. “The farmers in the country are in a bad state. It is high time that we have to join hands to save them,” he said. Also present at the event, writer Dr Nataraj Huliyar said, “When Anna Hazare went for a strike demanding to amend the Lokpal bill, the UPA government fell, and now the Modi-led BJP government will face the heat.”