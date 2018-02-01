BENGALURU: Karnataka's former BJP lawmaker B. S. Anand Singh on Wednesday joined the Congress in the poll-bound state, said a party official.

The party's state unit president G. Parameshwara admitted Singh into the party in the presence of state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working presidents Dinesh Gundu Rao and S.R. Patil at the party's office here.

"I have joined the Congress for its principles and credentials to lead the country into bright future. Quarrels and bickering in the BJP forced me to quit the opposition party in the state," Singh told reporters here later.

Hoping to secure a ticket to contest in the ensuring assembly poll and retain the seat, Singh said he would strive hard to make the Congress win all the nine constituencies in the northern district.

A leading businessman in the district with interests in mining, trade and hospitality sectors, Singh was the state tourism minister in the erstwhile BJP government, which ruled the state from 2008-13.