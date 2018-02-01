BENGALURU: Giving further thrust to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Wednesday carried out the first flight of Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Technology Demonstrator-2 (TD-2) with its own designed and developed Automatic Flight Control System (AFCS) for the first time in the country.

The maiden flight was flawless and flew for 20 minutes with the engagement of the system throughout, an HAL statement said. The development of indigenous AFCS is an HAL-funded project and will replace the high value imported system, said T Suvarna Raju, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), HAL.

AFCS is a digital four axis flight control system capable of performing control and stability augmentation function and auto-pilot modes of helicopters.

Wg Cdr (Retd) Unni K Pillai, Chief Test Pilot and Gp. Capt (Retd) Rajesh Verma, Test Pilot were on the controls of LCH.The AFCS’s indigenous development of the hardware, software and control law was a fully in-house effort of HAL R&D Centres - RWR&DC and MCSRDC at Bengaluru, SLRDC at Hyderabad and Korwa Division, he added.

Representatives from certification agencies and senior officers from HAL were present. HAL has already indigenised the Cockpit Display System on LCH, namely the Integrated Architecture Display System (IADS) with the participation of Indian private industries and development flight testing is under progress.

The Initial Operational Clearance for LCH was accorded on August 26, 2017, in the presence of the Defence Minister.