MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has waived the requirement of a mandatory domicile certificate for admission to postgraduate medical and dental courses for students residing in the Marathi speaking border areas in Karnataka.

A Government Resolution (GR) to this effect was issued by the state medical education department recently.

Maharashtra and Karnataka are locked in a border dispute for decades, with the former claiming 865 villages which are currently in Karnataka.

As per the GR, the state has reserved some seats in the governmental medical and dental graduation courses for Marathi speaking students from the 865 villages on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border.

"Such students who fulfil all conditions for applying for post graduation courses in Maharashtra will not be required to produce the domicile certificate," the GR said.