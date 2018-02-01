MANGALURU: Veteran Congress leader B Janardhan Poojary’s autobiography which was released recently claims that he played a big role in the elevation of HD Devegowda as Prime Minister, making Pranab Mukherji a cabinet minister despite losing election and how M Veerappa Moily became chief minister without the support of any MLAs!

The books says that after 1996 election, Devegowda along with CM Ibrahim approached him seeking Congress’ support for United Front to form the government. Gowda told him that there is an opportunity for him to become the prime minister and only he (Poojary) can make it possible. Poojary agreed to make him the PM but on one condition - that he should visit Kudroli Temple in Mangaluru within a month of becoming PM. But Gowda did not keep his word. Later when he met Ibrahim, he said he will unseat Gowda within a month and it happened so.

Poojary says that he was responsible in S Bangappa becoming KPCC chief and M Veerappa Moily the opposition leader in legislative assembly while he himself refused the offer of chief minister’s post on four occasions.

“When I recommended Moily for opposition leader’s post, Indira told me not to trust Moily and he will repent for it. In the subsequent election, Congress’ strength declined from 82 to 65,” he says without making any direct allegations on Moily.

In several chapters of the book, the octogenarian who has now fallen out of favour from Congress’ top brass, explains how close he was to former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and that he they consulted him on every major political decision concerning the state.He became close to Indira Gandhi as he was her election in-charge during the Chikkamagaluru by-election.