SHRAVANABELAGOLA:The holy town of Jains in south Karnataka, Shravanabelagola, the abode to monolith statue of Gommateshwara Bahubali, is all set to hold the Mahamastakabhisheka. The celebrations are held once in 12 years.

Mahamastakabhisheka rituals will start from February 7 and abhisheka (anointment) of Gomateshwara statue will be held from February 17 to 26.Basic infrastructure and important works, including scaffolding for Gomateshwara statue atop Vindhyagiri, 12 townships, drinking water project, sanitation, hi-tech UGD treatment plant and road repair, have been completed.

In view of celebrations, `75 crore is being spent on erecting temporary accommodation and creating facilities for lakhs of devotees who are visiting the holy town.The state government has provided funds for upgrading roads, building VIP guest house, rejuvenation of tank, renovation of bus stand and fencing of historic monuments.