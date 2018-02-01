BENGALURU: After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami sought an appointment to meet his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah, state Water Resources Minister M B Patil said the Tamil Nadu CM is welcome to visit the state for talks, but added that Karnataka cannot not release Cauvery water. “Karnataka is not in the position to release water to Tamil Nadu and the situation in the state will be explained to them,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu government, which says it has not been able to release water to the farmers in the Cauvery delta region, has demanded immediate release of 15 tmcft of water from Karnataka. Palaniswami has written to Siddaramaiah seeking an appointment for a meeting to discuss the release of Cauvery water. He had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the issue.

Karnataka Chief Minister’s office (CMO) has not yet responded to his request as Siddaramaiah is busy with preparations for the state budget to be presented on February 16. Officials in the CMO said the meeting may take place after February 16.

Karnataka has been maintaining that reservoirs in the state do not have sufficient water and it will not be able to release water to Tamil Nadu. The state, according sources in Water Resources Department, has released 113 tmcft of water this year, which is more than what it was expected to release as per the distress formula.