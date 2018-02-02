BENGALURU: Following the controversy over the transfer of Deputy Commissioners involved in the revision of electoral rolls, Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat said the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the transfers were ‘binding’.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting on poll-preparedness in the state, he said the ECI has received one complaint regarding the transfer of the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan. “We advised the state government against the transfer and the advise is binding,”he said.

The transfer of Hassan Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and two other DCs recently by the state government was withheld by the Election Commission citing code of conduct for officials involved in revision of electoral rolls.

Apart from this, the policies of ECI mandate that officials who have served three out of four years of service in a district since the past elections have to be transferred. Officials serving in their home districts too should be posted elsewhere, he said.Rawat also said the state administration and police have been asked to take steps to tone up security, and the law and order environment in the state.

To a question on concerns about law and order situation in the state, he said any apprehensions regarding this will be communicated to the state government. The government has also been asked to take preventive steps against untoward incidents. Ahead of the elections, Central Armed Police Force personnel will be used for confidence-building measures,he said.

The directions were given following a review meeting on poll preparedness of the state, held on Wednesday and Thursday in the city.Reacting to this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there was no law and order problem in the state.To another question regarding single phase elections in Karnataka, Rawat said a decision regarding this will be announced soon. Earlier too, elections were held in a single phase in Karnataka and several political parties have recommended holding simultaneous elections, he said.

He also said that Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT) will be used with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in all of the 56,694 polling stations, spread across 224 Assembly constituencies of the state.On allegations of EVM tampering, Rawat insisted that the devices cannot be tampered with. “Most doubts regarding EVMs are based on conjecture and rumour-mongering,”he said.