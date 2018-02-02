BENGALURU: In huge relief to graduates of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday allowed the state government to implement the recommendations of a committee headed by then Additional Chief Secretary K Ratnaprabha.

Ratnaprabha had submitted the report to the Higher Education Department in December last year. The committee was constituted to study the prospects of students who had graduated from KSOU before 2012 as the affiliation of the varsity was withdrawn by University Grants Commission (UGC).

In the report, the committee had recommended that those who graduated from KSOU prior to 2012 should be considered for state government jobs. This will benefit about one lakh students. There were 10 other recommendations in the report.

The KSOU Non-Teaching Employees Association had approached the court challenging the constitution of the expert committee on October 2017. In the interim order, the court had said that the authorities should not to take any decision on the recommendations without directives from the court.

On Thursday, the court said, “The earlier interim order passed by the court will not come in the way of the government implementing the key recommendations of the committee.” Soon after the court order, Ratnaprabha tweeted about it, and hundreds of students extended their thanks to her.ENS