BENGALURU: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

As per the collegium proceedings dated January 10, 2018, posted on the Supreme Court website on Thursday, the collegium headed by Chief Justice Of India Dipak Misra resolved to recommend that Justice Dinesh Maheshwari be transferred in the interest of better administration of justice, to Karnataka High Court.

The collegium is making this recommendation despite the fact that in the all-India seniority of High Court judges, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari stands below Justice H G Ramesh since the latter, on an earlier occasion, had chosen to deny himself the Chief Justiceship of High Court, the collegium said.

The post of Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court has been lying vacant ever since the retirement of Justice S K Mukherjee. Thereafter, Justice H G Ramesh was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.