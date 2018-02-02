KANAKUMBI, BELAGAVI:Farmers led by JD(S) MLA N H Konaraddi blocked Belagavi-Goa Road near Kanakumbi for more than an hour on Thursday.The agitation led to heavy traffic jam. More than 300 farmers from Navalgund, Nargund, Hubballi, Dharwad and Belagavi, who spent their previous night at Mouli temple at Kanakumbi, went to the Belagavi-Goa Road road and staged a rasta roko. The angry farmers raised slogans against both the BJP and the Congress for their failure in implementing the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.

Konaraddi, who is in the forefront of the fight for implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project, said his village stay was to expose the lies of Goa’s Water Resource Minister Vinod Paleykar and Speaker Pramod Savant, who visited Kanakumbi, the birthplace of the river and the site of the Kalasa-Banduri project in Karnataka.

“We are here to expose the lies of the Goa government and the speaker. We inspected the site and the government has not violated any rules. The canal work has been stopped completely,” said Konaraddi.

Demanding both the BJP and the Congress to stop playing politics over the issue, he said all the parties should unite while fighting for land and water issues. “I don’t know why BJP leaders are mum on the issue. Only solution to the problem is intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I request all the BJP leaders to make him speak on the issue at least now,” the MLA added.

He alleged that the intelligence system in the state has completely collapsed and the police are in deep slumber. The state government is least bothered even after the elected representatives of the neighbouring state visited the dispute area without any prior permission and abused state farmers.Yet none of them are ready to visit the spot and expose the false allegations made by the Goa speaker over Mahadayi issue, the MLA said.

Expressing anger over the move of Goa, Konaraddi challenged: “Let engineers from Goa come to the spot and prove that the wall constructed to stop the water flow into Karnataka state has been broken.”

Later, he passed on the message to farmers not to attend any convention organised by state and Central governments until the issue is resolved. He said if Goa doesn’t change the stand, then the supply of vegetables, milk and other products to Goa would be stopped.