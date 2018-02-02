Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala will address a joint session of the state legislature commencing on February 5. | EPS

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala will address a joint session of the state legislature commencing on February 5, State Legislative Council Chairman D H Shankarmurthy said today.

The Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will hold proceedings from February 5 to February 9 while the budget session will be held from February 16 to February 28, Shankarmurthy said.

Raising some concerns over the proceedings,

Shankarmurthy lamented that only 40 days of session was held last year, when it was required to hold 60 days in a year as per the stipulated law, which was last achieved in 2015.

"I will request the government and all legislators to cooperate with the Chair to hold proceedings for the stipulated 60 days," he said.

During his tenure as Council Chairman, Shankarmurthy said only 16 bills were passed after a detailed discussion, while 100 bills were passed without detailed discussion.