BENGALURU: Declaring that the proposed Bengaluru bandh on February 4 is unconstitutional, the Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered the state government to take all steps to prevent it.

The government was directed to ensure that the industry and commerce and the life of common man are not affected.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice HG Ramesh and Justice PS Dinesh Kumar issued the direction after hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by the Shraddha Parents Association against the bandh called by the Kannada Chalavali Vatal Party and other pro-Kannada organisations over the Mahadayi river dispute.

The counsel of the petitioner submitted that the bandh is unconstitutional as it affects the rights of other citizens.

He also requested the court to ask the state chief secretary to ascertain the damage caused by the bandh, which was held on January 25, and direct the Vatal Party to deposit Rs 500 crore as compensation.