PANAJI: Karnataka has not renewed permission to Goa to transport the latter's non-biodegradable waste across the border, officials said today.

The non-biodegradable waste generated in Goa used to be sent to two cement manufacturing companies in Karnataka.

However, since the authorities in Karnataka have not renewed the permission to carry the waste to these companies, it is still lying in Goa.

This development assumes significance as the two neighbouring states are currently at loggerheads over the sharing of Mahadayi river water.

Talking to PTI, senior Goa government officials said that from January this year, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has not given permission to the state to transport the non-biodegradable waste to Vasavadatta Cement factory in Sedam district and ACC cement factory at Wadi village.

"The permission had expired on December 31, 2017, after which they refused to renew it despite several communications to them," a senior government official said.

Goa generates non-biodegradable waste to the tune of 250-290 tonnes per month, which used to be sent to Karnataka, where it is used as a raw material by the cement companies.

Currently, the waste has been kept at the Waste Treatment Plant in Saligao village of North Goa, pending permission.

Goa State Waste Management Corporation (GSWMC) Managing Director Sanjit Rodrigues had written to KSPCB twice-- on September 26, 2017 and November 11, 2017-- seeking one year extension to transport the waste.

"But the communications have fetched no response," the officer said.

The GSWMC had even approached Vasavadatta cement in September 2017 to further extend the validity of its MoU, signed with Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) for handling of the waste by one more year.

"The company, too, did not respond for the letter," he said.

Goa has been transporting the non-biodegradable waste to the cement companies in Karnataka since 2011 and till date over 90,000 tonnes of waste has been sent to the two plants for treatment.

"The permission for transportation of

non-biodegradable, non-recyclable, non-hazardous waste generated in Goa, is valid till December 31, 2017," Rodrigues had said in his communications to the KSPCB.

"It is kindly requested to permit the continuation of such transportation of waste from the State to cement companies in Karnataka for another year," the letters said.