BALLARI: Member of Parliament B Sriramulu has said he has been been invited to join President Donald Trump at the 66th annual national prayer breakfast meet to be held in Washington, DC.However, the Ballari MP said he may not be able to make it if the party requires him in New Delhi during the budget session.

Going to America might not be a special thing for Sriramulu. But a trip to Washington DC on an invitation by Congressional Host Committee (CHC) could be a special one.It is an invitation to join the American President for a breakfast on February 8.“This is a special invitation. Only two people (from India) —the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and myself have been invited for their traditional programme,” Sriramulu told Express.

However, he added that he might not be able to make it considering the ongoing session. “I have visa and necessary documents ready. But, since the party issued a whip to be present in the House, I have left the decision to the party. They are still considering it,” he said.“There will be political leaders from across the world in the event. There will be deliberations on world peace. This is a tradition maintained by the American Presidents,” he said.

In a letter dated on November 5, 2017 sent to Sriramulu (which is available with The New Indian Express), co-chairs of National Prayer Breakfast Charlie Crist and Randy Hultgren said: “This gathering is the time when we set aside our differences and seek to build personal relationships and deepen our international ties through love of god and care for each other.”