BENGALURU: THE Karnataka High Court on Friday declared bandhs as unconstitutional. The court’s directive came after hearing a public interest petition filed by Shraddha Parents’ Association against the back-to-back bandhs over the Mahadayi issue.

The petitioner asked the court to direct the government to take appropriate preventive measures restraining Kannada Chalavali Vatal Party or any other persons from calling a bandh or a strike.

Despite guidelines issued by Supreme Court, the petitioner said, all political parties and activist groups continue to call for bandhs. The only solution, the petitioner said, is to declare bandhs as illegal.

While explaining the impact of bandhs, the petitioner highlighted the revenue loss for state/Centre as transport system came to a standstill, studies were affected as schools were shut down, daily labourers and workers lost wages, patients were kept away from hospitals, pregnant women and critical patients, tourism and small-scale industries were affected and also people’s lives were at risk as bandhs often turn violent.