BENGALURU: On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here,a war of words ensued today between ruling Congress and opposition BJP over the latter's national president Amit Shah's claim that the Centre gave Karnataka more than Rs three lakh crore under various schemes.

Addressing a press conference, Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Karnataka agriculture minister Krishna Byregowda termed Amit Shah’s statements "as nothing but lies."

"BJP has only.... half-truths to offer to the people of Karnataka. The money given to the state has been likened to largesse.BJP speaks as though the money it devolves to states is a gift or a handout, while in reality all states are constitutionally entitled to this amount," said Rao.

He alleged that Shah and other BJP leaders have been employing 'less than respectful tactics' in a bid to see the Lotus bloom in the south once again.

"The people of Karnataka have seen the manner in which the BJP government plundered the state during its term from 2009 to 2013," he added.

Byregowda said Karnataka received Rs 10,533 crore less than what it is entitled for.

"We know that you (Prime Minister) won’t give us Rs 3 lakh crore tomorrow... at least you have to release the shortfall in the grants towards Karnataka," he said.

He said this money was Karnataka's right and that the shortfall was a dent in the state's grants.

"You not only have to issue a clarification on this issue, you also have to release the grants. This will make us accept that you have respect for the Constitution," he added.

Reacting to this, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa hit out at Congress, saying that the party was lying with regard to grants in order to hide its 'inability'.

He said the NDA government increased the Central grants, including those by the 14th Finance Commission,by 42 per cent.

"The Modi government doubled the central grants allocated by the previous UPA government," Yeddyurappa said.